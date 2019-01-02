SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Nick Wright

Evansville's Nick Wright has been suspended five games as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 115, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Monday, December 31.

Wright was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and an aggressor game misconduct under Rule 46.2 at 5:34 of the second period. He is suspended under Rule 28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Wright will miss Evansville's games against Quad City (January 4), Peoria (January 5, 11 and 12)-and Macon (January 18).

