Sean Federow Called up to ECHL Toledo
January 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Sean Federow has been called up to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. It will be his first career ECHL appearance.
Federow has played in all 24 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs this season and has two goals, nine assists and a +6 plus/minus. The defenseman is in his second season as a pro and his first in North America - he played for Osby Ik in Sweden during the 2017-18 season. A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Federow played one season at American International College and three at Oswego State before turning pro.
The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the ice for the first time in 2019 on Friday night in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Macon Centreplex. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2019
- Levine Returns, McKeown Departs to ECHL - Quad City Storm
- Sean Federow Called up to ECHL Toledo - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Fayetteville's Dillon Kelley Named Warrior Player of the Week - SPHL
- Havoc Undergo Holiday Roster Changes - Huntsville Havoc
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Bring Your Dog to "Pups & Pucks Night" on January 12 - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Sean Federow Called up to ECHL Toledo
- Murray's Big Night Not Enough in Dawgs 5-4 Loss on New Year's Eve
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-11-0) vs Ice Bears (11-8-3) - 6:05 PM
- Dawgs Hang On, Beat Mayhem, 3-2
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (11-11-0) vs Mayhem (17-4-3) - 7:05 PM