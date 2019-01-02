Sean Federow Called up to ECHL Toledo

January 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Sean Federow has been called up to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. It will be his first career ECHL appearance.

Federow has played in all 24 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs this season and has two goals, nine assists and a +6 plus/minus. The defenseman is in his second season as a pro and his first in North America - he played for Osby Ik in Sweden during the 2017-18 season. A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Federow played one season at American International College and three at Oswego State before turning pro.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the ice for the first time in 2019 on Friday night in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Macon Centreplex. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.