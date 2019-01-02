Levine Returns, McKeown Departs to ECHL
January 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
Eric Levine returned to the Quad Cities Wednesday after a call up that included a stint in ECHL Fort Wayne and AHL Cleveland. To make room for Levine the Storm traded goaltender Ryan Mulder to the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.
Joe McKeown has been called up to ECHL Toledo. McKeown scored two-goals in Saturday night's win and holds the team lead in points (16) and goals (8).
The Storm are back at the TaxSlayer Saturday to do battle with the Huntsville Havoc! Get your tickets at QuadCityStorm.com!
