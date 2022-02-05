Havoc Sign Two Familiar Faces

February 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Nate Pionk and defensemen Derek Perl.

Pionk, 25, is a left-handed forward from Hermantown, MN. Earlier this season, Pionk was signed with the Havoc before being called up prior to the season starting.

With the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, Pionk played 25 games while scoring twice and assisting on seven goals. Prior to his professional career, Pionk skated with College of St. Scholastica for four years where he appeared in 82 games and scored 64 points.

Nate's brother Neal is a defenseman for the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.

Perl, 29, is a defenseman who has played 147 games in the SPHL, all of them being with the Havoc.

Perl started this season with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL where he played in 30 games scoring once and assisting on 7 goals.

The Havoc will be back Saturday, February 5th for Melissa George Night as they raise money for Huntsville Hospital's NICU!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.