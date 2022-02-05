Babies Win as Havoc Win

February 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - For the 16th year in a row, the Havoc would hold Melissa George Night to raise funds for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Foundation.

The first period would come and go with no major events but the second period would see the Havoc come alive as Jacob Barber would open the scoring and Dom Procopio scoring the eventual GWG.

While the Bulls would come back and score a goal late in the third, it wouldn't be enough as Hunter Vorva made 19 saves to keep the Havoc on top.

After their yearly jersey auction and other fundraising, the Havoc would end up raising _________ for the NICU babies of Huntsville Hospital.

The Havoc will be back Friday and Saturday, February 11th and 12th for Chillin with The Havoc and Nickelodeon Night

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.