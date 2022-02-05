16th Annual Melissa George Night Tonight

It's a Havoc GAMEDAY! Join the Havoc tonight at the VBC as we raise money for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children! The Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned following the game.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will enable the nonprofit to purchase potentially lifesaving equipment for the NICU, including:

- an arctic sun cooling device, which can help prevent brain damage in infants after traumatic births; and

- a phototherapy light reader to help ensure infants are receiving the appropriate amount of phototherapy light needed to lower jaundice levels.

The first 500 fans who bring an item for the Neonatal ICU will receive a free 2022 Havoc Melissa George Night T-shirt. Requested items include: restaurant and gas gift cards, newborn onesies, and baby blankets.

Tickets for tonight are going fast! Call the Havoc Office NOW at 256-518-6160 or visit Ticketmaster.

