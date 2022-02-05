Brink's Big Night Helps Mayhem Grab Point in Shootout

PENSACOLA, FL - After gallantly falling by a score of 5-3 last night, the Mayhem would have another shot at redemption against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. After a few rough results this year against the Ice Flyers, the Macon squad were eager to put those memories in the past.

Pensacola's Douglas Elgstam would get the scoring started, but Macon's Devin Brink would soon answer after a nifty give and go with Curtis Hansen on the breakaway. Later in the first period, Weiland Parrish would score twice in 30 seconds to give the Ice Flyers a 3-1 lead. On the Mayhem power play, Michael Snow would pull the Mayhem to within one with his first professional goal. Following an Ice Flyers' turnover deep in their zone, Nigel Slade would slot one home via the back-hand. The late strike would take the game into the break tied at 3.

After an early interference call went against the Mayhem, Pensacola captain and Mayhem pest Brennan Blaszczak would grab the lead for the home team. The contest would turn into a chippy affair ultimately resulting in Taylor Cutting and Malik Johnson dropping the gloves for a spirited bout. After the puck was covered up in the goal crease, Devin Brink would put his silky mitts on display for the penalty shot. His conversion would even the contest at 4 heading to the locker room.

Both goaltenders would put on a clinic for the final frame. Mayhem netminder Michael Stiliadis would stop 11/11 in the third to hold serve and earn the Mayhem a point.

As overtimes typically go, both teams were very cautious and built the opportunities from the back. Despite solid offensive sequences from both sides, huge stops from both goalies would take the fray into the shootout.

Pensacola's Matt Rupert would draw first blood in the shootout, but Macon's Devin Brink would answer back in the fourth round. After five rounds, no winner would be decided. Zak Lambrecht would slot home one in the sixth round that would be immediately answered by Douglas Elgstam. Unfortunately for Macon, Brennan Blasczak would end the Mayhem's hopes in the eighth round.

Grabbing a point would be a nice achievement for the Macon squad, but it's always disappointing to drop the extra one. However, matching a Pensacola team step for step for a full 65 minutes and then some will be a potentially great momentum builder for the Mayhem. Devin Brink was outstanding for a second night in a row with two goals and shootout conversion this evening.

The Mayhem will get a weekend off before beginning a five game home stand starting February 17th. For tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum box office on Tuesdays,Thursdays, and Fridays.

