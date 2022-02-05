Thunderbolts Rout Bobcats 7-0

February 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts dominated the Vermilion County Bobcats from start to finish on Saturday night at Ford Center, cruising their way to a 7-0 victory. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Cameron Cook got the scoring started only 4:20 into the first period, set up by Josh Adkins to give Evansville the lead. Cook scored once again on the power play at 12:17, assisted by Tanner Butler and Coy Prevost to double Evansville's lead to 2-0. Prevost scored his first goal of the night later at 15:40, set up by Austin Plevy and Charles Barber to secure a 3-0 lead for Evansville through the first period.

In the second period, Prevost scored once again, this time on the power play from Plevy and Tanner Butler at 4:32. Just over a minute later at 5:54, Mike Ferraro deflected a Cook shot into the net to make it 5-0, also assisted by Hayden Hulton. Tate Leeson scored his first goal as a Thunderbolt at 9:49, assisted by Adkins and Hulton to further extend the lead to 6-0. Lastly, Brett Radford wrapped up the scoring with his goal at 11:33 from Tyson Kirkby to make it 7-0 Evansville. Despite outshooting the Bobcats once again in the third period 13-9, the Thunderbolts were unable to further extend the lead.

Prevost and Cook each finished with two goals and one assist, while Ferraro, Leeson and Radford each scored one goal. Hulton, Adkins, Plevy and Butler each finished with two assists, while Brian Billett finished with 25 saves on 25 shots for his 3rd shutout and 14th win of the season. The win was the 42nd for Thunderbolts' head coach Jeff Bes, who is now the all-time leader, surpassing Jeff Pyle (41 wins between 2016-18). The Thunderbolts and Bobcats next meet on Sunday, February 6th at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.