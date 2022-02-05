Stead Returns, Girard Signed

Ice Bears goalie Kristian Stead has returned from his loan to the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL, Head Coach Jeff Carr confirmed Saturday morning. Stead was loaned on Jan. 16 and has rejoined the team for Saturday night's game at Roanoke. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Stead is 10-0-1 in 14 appearances for Knoxville this year. He has a 2.34 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He also has two shutouts on the season.

In addition, goaltender Sammy Bernard has been placed on waivers. The team also signed defenseman Alexis Girard to a standard player contract following his acquisition from Vermilion County. Defenseman Sam Windle has been released from his PTO.

