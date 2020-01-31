Havoc Control Mayhem with 4-2 Road Win
January 31, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc beat the Macon Mayhem 4-2 Friday night, rebounding off a disappointing performance Thursday. Huntsville opened the game with a goal on its first possession from Tyler Piacentini. The Havoc would get goals from Scott Trask, Rob Darrar and Kyle Sharkey. Mike DeLaVergne got the start in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots, including all 16 he faced in the third period.
