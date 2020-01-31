Havoc Control Mayhem with 4-2 Road Win

January 31, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc beat the Macon Mayhem 4-2 Friday night, rebounding off a disappointing performance Thursday. Huntsville opened the game with a goal on its first possession from Tyler Piacentini. The Havoc would get goals from Scott Trask, Rob Darrar and Kyle Sharkey. Mike DeLaVergne got the start in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots, including all 16 he faced in the third period.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.