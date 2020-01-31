Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawg (11-16-5) vs Ice Flyers (18-5-7) - 7:05 PM

January 31, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(11-16-5), 9th SPHL, 27 Pts

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(18-5-7), 3rd SPHL, 43 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Anthony Legotti, Thomas Parynik

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead with a power play goal from Travis Armstrong in the final minutes of the first period and did not let go as they beat the Huntsville Havoc, 2-1, Thursday night at the Von Braun Center. Jeff Jones had a goal and an assist and Henry Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots in Roanoke's second straight win.

BUZZING DOWN TO JACKSONVILLE: The Rail Yard Dawgs lost the services of Chris Lijdsman on Thursday morning as he was called up by the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. Lijdsman, one of Roanoke's alternate captains, has three goals and 11 assists in 31 games for the Dawgs this season. He made his ECHL debut on Thursday in Jacksonville's OT loss to the Fort Wayne Komets and was +2 with two penalty minutes.

GRIFFIN TO GREENVILLE: Lincoln Griffin was called up to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday morning. Griffin, who spent training camp with the Swamp Rabbits, heads to the ECHL for the first time in his professional career. He has eight goals and six assists over 26 games played and in his last 11 games has recorded six goals and three assists.

ENTER OSAKA: Roanoke made an addition to its roster on Wednesday as it signed winger Jo Osaka to a contract. Osaka had been in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds where he had ten goals and seven assists over 15 games played. He is not unfamiliar with the SPHL- Osaka played in 35 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen in the 2018-19 season and had five goals and six assists. During his time with the Marksmen, Osaka appeared in 12 games against the Dawgs and had two goals, one assist and was +5.

IN NET: In his last four starts, Henry Dill has gone 3-1-0 with a 1.56 GAA and .959 SV%. He has faced a total of 121 shots and made 116 saves in those four games, one of which he exited in the first period. In those four games, Dill has recorded his first SPHL shutout and set a career-high with 44 saves in a game. For the season, Dill is now 6-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .924 SV% in nine games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have earned points in each of their last six home games...Pensacola played in Macon on Thursday night but the game was halted in the first period due to broken boards and ice issues following a collision. That game was postponed to be made up at a later date...the Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Flyers will finish their season series this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday night. Roanoke is 1-1-1 in three games vs Pensacola thus far, all of which have been played on the road.

UP NEXT: Roanoke will host Pensacola again on Saturday night at Berglund Center. It's Wiener Dawg Race night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

