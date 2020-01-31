Preview: Mayhem vs. Huntsville Havoc (Game 34)

January 31, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Thursday Game Postponed

Yesterday's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers was postponed to a later date due to ice issues. The problem surfaced 6:14 into the contest when Caleb Cameron delivered a heavy hit into the half wall of the Pensacola zone. The hit dislodged a pane of glass and a stanchion, and caused substantial separation of the boards from the ice surface.

Spectra personnel and support staff were on site all throughout the night, tightening the boards in place and resurfacing the ice. The Mayhem front office has been reassured that ice conditions are now pristine, and that this weekend's remaining games will continue as planned. Those who had tickets to Thursday night's tilt will be admitted to the rescheduled game, free of charge. The exact date and time will be announced on Mayhem social media when it becomes finalized.

The Matchup

The Mayhem have only faced the Huntsville Havoc twice this season - once at home and once on the road. Both games were decided by a single goal, with the Mayhem taking the first matchup at the Centreplex by a 2-1 score on October 19th, and the Havoc responding with a 4-3 triumph over Macon a month ago at Von Braun Center.

The defending champs dropped a 2-1 decision to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Huntsville last night, despite outshooting their foes 32-25. They have now lost two straight in regulation, which has not happened often this season for Glenn DeTulleo's squad. Having only played a handful of minutes last night and not having to travel, the Mayhem will certainly have the fatigue factor on their side. They are facing a Huntsville team which just played a full, tight-checking game and then travelled to Macon the following day, losing an hour to the time change. This is an x-factor the Mayhem could use to their advantage, as tonight's available points become even more important with the 9th-place Rail Yard Dawgs winning last night.

Captaincy Changes

Following Stathis Soumelidis' trade to the Fayetteville Marksmen, Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel has promoted two players to fill the vacant Alternate Captain role. Forward Dylan Denomme will sport the 'A' for the Mayhem at home games, and defenseman Zach Urban will wear it in road tilts.

Denomme has made an immediate impact on the team in the short time he has been in Macon. The Riverside, ON native was an integral part of the 2017-18 roster, and has already registered four points in seven games played. He has scored both of Macon's shorthanded goals this season. Urban, meanwhile, is in his third season with the Mayhem and has previously served as an Alternate Captain for periods of time throughout his pro career.

First Responders Night / Pack the Plex

Tonight, the Mayhem honor first responders in the Middle Georgia community with $10 tickets and a pre-game Touch-A-Truck in the parking lot. To receive the discounted tickets, the Mayhem ask all first responders to bring a valid badge or ID to the box office. Saturday will mark the team's first-ever $6 ticket night. All general admission seats on Pack the Plex Night are only $6, and can be purchased via the Mayhem website or at the box office. The team will also be wearing specialty Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on Saturday, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

