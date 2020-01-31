Rail Yard Dawgs Quiet Havoc, 2-1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead late in the first period and shut down the Huntsville Havoc the rest of the way as they took out Huntsville, 2-1, Thursday night at the Von Braun Center. Henry Dill made 31 saves to help backstop the Dawgs to the win.

Huntsville struck first in the first minute of the game. A loose puck was jammed into the crease and Tyler Piacentini poked it between Dill's legs to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead.

The Dawgs answered quickly and tied the game six minutes later. Jeff Jones came burning down the right wing and fired a slap shot that Max Milosek blocked but the rebound bounced back into the slot. Milosek lunged to cover the puck but Jones picked it up first and flipped it into the net, evening the score at one.

They took the lead for good late in the first period while working on a power play. Just as a two-man advantage expired, Travis Armstrong took a wrist shot from the point. It sailed through traffic and snuck past a screened Milosek to put Roanoke ahead, 2-1.

Dill was the difference for the remainder of the game as he made 15 saves in the second period and six more in the third. Huntsville got a power play with two and a half minutes to go in the game and pulled Milosek for the extra attacker but could not break through. The Rail Yard Dawgs held on and took the game, 2-1.

Dill made 31 saves on 32 shots, Jones and Armstrong both scored and Nate O'Brien picked up his first point of the season with an assist. The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 11-16-5 in the win while Huntsville fell to 19-11-3. Roanoke will return to action on Friday night at home against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

