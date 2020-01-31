Ice Bears Shot Down by Marksmen 4-3

Donald Olivieri scored two goals and had an assist and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-3 at the Civic Coliseum on Friday night.

Knoxville has dropped five of its last six. The Marksmen have won eight straight and are 11-0-5 in their last 16 games.

Fayetteville opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 9:15 of the first. Olivieri's shot was stopped by Joe Murdaca and Max Cook followed up with a rebound to put the Marksmen ahead.

The Marksmen used another odd-man rush to extend the lead when Murdaca used his right pad to block Shane Bednard's shot from the right circle, but Jarrett Kup finished off the three-on-two with another rebound at 18:30 to give Fayetteville a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Olivieri scored on the power play at 5:32 of the secondÂ to put Fayetteville ahead 3-0.

Josh Pietrantonio corralled the puck behind the net a slipped it in on a wraparound to put the Ice Bears on the board at 7:40. Olivieri scored his second of the night 22 seconds later to give the Marksmen a three-goal lead for the second time.

Cooper Jones scored on a rebound for Knoxville at 4:08 of the third to cut the deficit to two. Lucas Bombardier tapped in a backdoor pass with 31 seconds remaining as the extra attacker to make it close late, but the Ice Bears couldn't even the score.

Murdaca finished with 20 saves for Knoxville. Blake Wojtala made 33 stops for Fayetteville.

Knoxville visits Macon on Saturday to take on the Mayhem. Fayetteville hits the road for a Saturday afternoon game against Huntsville.

