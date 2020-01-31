Havoc Edge Mayhem on First Responders Night

January 31, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







David Powlowski of the Macon Mayhem takes a shot against the Huntsville Havoc

(Macon Mayhem) David Powlowski of the Macon Mayhem takes a shot against the Huntsville Havoc(Macon Mayhem)

MACON, GA - The Mayhem fell by a 4-2 final score at the hands of the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night.

A case of deja vu was on hand for the Mayhem, who conceded a goal just 20 seconds into the contest to Tyler Piacentini. The Huntsville sniper was fed a crisp pass on a zone entry by Sy Nutkevitch, and put the puck onto his backhand to beat Kevin Entmaa and open the scoring.

A scrap involving Zach Urban and Baxter Kanter was not enough to propel the home team to a shift in momentum. Scott Trask doubled Huntsville's lead on a 2-on-1 rush 9:42 into the game. He received a pass in the neutral zone from Piacentini before storming the Macon zone and slipping the puck by Entmaa. In the second half of the opening period, Caleb Cameron drew two penalties against Alec Brandrup, but the Mayhem could not capitalize on either of the ensuing power plays.

Hayden Stewart entered the game to start the second period in relief of Kevin Entmaa. Macon found the net 5:19 into the second period to draw to within a goal. Stepan Timofeev centered a pass from behind the Huntsville net, setting up David Powlowski in the mid-slot. Powlowski unleashed a slap shot, which beat Mike DeLaVergne and put the Mayhem on the board.

Rob Darrar had an answer less than nine minutes later. Kyle Sharkey skated into the right circle and snapped a shot on net, which Stewart fought off with his blocker. However, the puck bounced into the left circle and right onto the tape of Darrar, who tapped it into the open net. The Mayhem trailed by a 3-1 score entering the second intermission.

Just 2:46 into the third period, Dylan Denomme scored a goal from a severe angle, catching DeLaVergne by surprise with a shot from the right corner. The puck squeaked through the goaltender's five-hole, bringing the Mayhem within a goal with plenty of time remaining. Stewart made a number of critical saves to keep the Mayhem in the game, but the team eventually ran out of time. Sharkey iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute of play.

Tomorrow night's game is Nickelodeon Night at the Macon Centreplex. The Mayhem will be wearing specialty jerseys with a Double Dare theme, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game! $6 tickets are still available.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.