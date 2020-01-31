Plevy and Corson Lead Bolts over Birmingham

Behind two-goal showings from Austin Plevy and Noah Corson, and 23 saves from Brian Billett, the Thunderbolts opened their weekend home series against the Bulls with a 4-1 victory on Friday night. The Thunderbolts are home Saturday, February 1st, as they once again take on the Birmingham Bulls. It will be Hoosier Lottery Night, and the first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a lottery ticket from the Hoosier Lottery.

Noah Corson opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 13:07 mark, as Barnaby fed him with a pass through the goal crease, also assisted by Matthew Stoia. Matt Fuller would score the tying goal with just under three minutes left in the first period. Austin Plevy scored his first goal of the night on a shorthanded breakaway, unassisted at the 8:59 mark. He would become the first Thunderbolt to score a shorthanded goal in back-to-back games, and only the second Thunderbolt to score two shorthanded goals in a Thunderbolts uniform. A few minutes later at the 12:21 mark, Demico Hannoun would spring Corson on another breakaway, and he also found the back of the net to make it 3-1. In the third period, the Thunderbolts killed off three power plays, including a 1:40 five-on-three, to maintain a two-goal lead. The final goal came from Plevy, an empty net goal with 1:34 remaining, from Derek Sutliffe and Hannoun.

Plevy and Corson finished with two goals each, and Hannoun finished with two assists. Billett stopped 23 of 24 shots for his third win of the season.

