Hat Tricks Take First Game of 2025, 6-5, Over Venom

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Aleksandr Gamzatov scored the game-winning goal on the power play and the Hat Tricks defeated HC Venom, 6-5, for their first win of 2025 on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Gamzatov found the back of the net with 6:10 remaining, sealing Danbury's fourth win against HC Venom in five games. The Russian-born forward registered his second game-winner of the season and the Hat Tricks' fourth goal on the man advantage in the contest.

Jonny Ruiz and Aleksandr Vasilev each scored two goals for the Hat Tricks. Vasilev, who also logged two assists, scored on a rebound to give Danbury a 4-3 lead with 1:54 remaining in the first.

Ruiz buried his second goal of the game on the power play 39 seconds into the middle frame, moving the Hat Tricks ahead, 5-3. The co-head coach and captain scored two goals for the first time since Nov. 23 in a 7-4 home win against Binghamton.

Danbury's two-goal lead midway through the second did not last, however.

Former Hat Tricks forward Dustin Jesseau posted three goals for HC Venom, scoring back-to-back with 6:44 left in the second and 30 seconds into the third to knot the contest at five.

Ruiz also scored on the power play at 12:53 in the first, slicing the Hat Tricks' deficit to 3-2 and igniting four unanswered goals for the Hat Tricks. Josh Labelle tied the game at three 24 seconds later at five-on-three, notching his third goal of the season.

HC Venom tilted the ice in the opening minutes and capitalized for two early goals. Ivan Ponivanov scored four minutes into the first, and Jesseau scored 1:48 later, lifting HC Venom ahead, 2-0, at 5:48.

Vasilev netted his first goal of the game on a centering pass in the slot at 8:45 in the first to put Danbury within one, 2-1.

Conor McCollum stopped 38 shots in his return from a professional tryout at the Hartford Wolfpack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host HC Venom again on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

