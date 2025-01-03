Dragons Drop First Game of Athens Weekend Set
January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
ATHENS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons dropped a 5-1 decision to the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night at Akins Ford Arena.
Cody Wickline scored the only goal of the game for Columbus, a power play goal at 6:15 of the second period from Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter.
Filip Virgili led the attack for Athens with a hat trick, while four other Rock Lobsters recorded multi-point nights.
The game marked the first in the season series that has not gone to overtime.
Columbus has a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Pregame show is slated for 6:50 on the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Hat Tricks Take First Game of 2025, 6-5, Over Venom - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Binghamton Power Play Dominates Port Huron - Port Huron Prowlers
- Dragons Drop First Game of Athens Weekend Set - Columbus River Dragons
- Carolina Dominates Motor City, 7-2 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Power Plays, Milestones, and a Dominating Performance - Binghamton Black Bears
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. HC Venom: January 3, 2024 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Bobcats Add Sniper Forward in Trade with Zydeco - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Rock Lobsters 2025 Schedule Updated - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Before the Black Bears vs Port Huron 1/3 & 1/4 - Binghamton Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.