Dragons Drop First Game of Athens Weekend Set

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons dropped a 5-1 decision to the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Cody Wickline scored the only goal of the game for Columbus, a power play goal at 6:15 of the second period from Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter.

Filip Virgili led the attack for Athens with a hat trick, while four other Rock Lobsters recorded multi-point nights.

The game marked the first in the season series that has not gone to overtime.

Columbus has a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Pregame show is slated for 6:50 on the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

