Before the Black Bears vs Port Huron 1/3 & 1/4

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears enter the new year with a matchup against the Prowlers in Michigan. This will be the last time the two teams meet and first clash in Port Huron. The Black Bears only made one trip to McMorran Arena last year and it was not kind to them as they dropped the contest. This year has been a different story as the two teams have seen each other for a couple fiery matchups. The Black Bears have taken three out of four games from the Prowlers, thanks in part to outstanding goaltending performances and some overtime heroics from Kyle Stephan. The Prowlers were however able to take a game in The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena proving they are not to be taken lightly even by the reigning champions.

The Black Bears ended 2024 by taking a one sided game from HC Venom in which the offense was able to find the back of the net seven times. The game was highlighted by defenseman Dakota Bohn who was able to get his first two goals of the season with one of them coming while the Venom were on a two man advantage. Tyson Kirkby also added to his league leading total with two more goals in the contest as well as a pair of assists. Overall five different players scored for Binghamton as they easily cruised to a 7-2 victory. All of this coming after Connor McAnanama stole the show in Danbury with a huge 28-save shutout against the Hat Tricks. Scott Ramaekers had two goals and C.J. Stubbs had three points including a goal of his own as the Black Bears easily won by a score of 5-0. The Black Bears enter this matchup 20-3-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 57 points.

The Prowlers are also coming off a big win as they downed the Rockers, on the road, with a season high seven goals. Port Huron gave up the first goal but was able to rattle off three straight before they surrendered the Rockers' next tally. Then the Prowlers scored another three straight bringing their total to 6 and giving the team a four goal lead. The Prowlers would tack on one more ultimately taking the game by a final score of 7-3. Multi-goal games from Tucker Scantlebury and Joel Frazee as well as a multi-point game from Stefan Diezi, Reggie Millette, and Brett Lockhart propelled the Prowlers to finish 2024 strong with a victory that took them into third place. The Prowlers come into this matchup 11-11-3, third in the Empire Division with 32 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Dakota Bohn (D) - Bohn's scoring touch came alive on New Year's Eve as the reigning Defenseman of the Year was able to deposit not one but two goals. His first two of the season with one coming on a 5-3 shorthanded kill and the other on the power play. Bohn also dropped the gloves this past weekend in Danbury where he answered the call in a big way. His fight was a huge turning point in that contest as it completely took momentum away from the Hat Tricks and swung it over to the Black Bears.

Black Bears - Chris Mott (F) - Mott makes his return to the lineup this weekend as he has missed the last two weeks on injured reserve. Mott has played a really nice 200 foot game this season for the Black Bears and has been a nice addition to Coach Sherwood's young forward core. While Mott's numbers may not jump out at first it's the little things he does that makes him so valuable. Whether it's getting his stick in passing lanes or his ability to provide a spark when needed, Mott does all the little things needed for a hockey team to be successful.

Prowlers - Tucker Scantlebury (F) - Anytime these two meet Scantlebury is always a thorn in the side of Binghamton. Scantlebury was the driving force in Port Huron's lone win in the series as he scored a hat trick in the contest. Scantlebury also seems to be in the middle of any sort of physicality and is unafraid to shed the gloves when needed. Scantlebury is a very skilled player who shows every night that he is the backbone for the organization.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears defense is the highlight for this week but not in the way you would think. This week we highlight the offensive ability of the Black Bears blueline which has come alive these last three games. A team that was starved for its defense to score has been provided a feast by the likes of which could make the squad even more powerful. Dan Stone and Jesse Anderson had been the only two defenders for the Black Bear's to score before the Black Bear's game against Motor City. Since then Dan Wieber, Cam Cervone, and Dakota Bohn have all chipped in on the offensive side of the game forcing teams to be wary of any Black Bear in possession of the puck.

January 3, 7:05 pm at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, MI.)

January 4, 7:05 pm at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, MI.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

