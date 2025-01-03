Rock Lobsters 2025 Schedule Updated

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are pleased to announce updates to our game schedule to accommodate rescheduled games from earlier this season. These changes, made in collaboration with the league and the dedicated team at Akins Ford Arena, ensure that our much-valued fan base will still have the opportunity to cheer us on at all upcoming matchups.

We're grateful for the patience and understanding of our fans as we worked to finalize these updates. Below is the revised schedule:

December 6th vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats  ' January 19th

December 7th vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats  ' February 23rd

December 12th vs. Monroe Moccasins  ' January 18th (Theme Night: Wizard Night)

January 11th vs. Baton Rouge Zydeco  ' January 9th

March 21st vs. Monroe Moccasins  ' January 17th

April 4th vs. Binghampton Black Bears  ' April 2nd (Theme Night: Golf Night)

Important Information for Ticket Holders:

Fans holding tickets to any of these games will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new dates.

No action is needed for this transfer.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled game, please contact Ticketing@AkinsFordArena.com for assistance.

The Athens Rock Lobsters are committed to delivering an exciting season filled with unforgettable moments on the ice. We thank you for your ongoing support and look forward to seeing you at Akins Ford Arena for these rescheduled games.

Stay tuned for more updates, and don't miss out on our special Theme Nights-including Golf Night on April 2nd and Wizard Night on January 18th!

