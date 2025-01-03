Bobcats Add Sniper Forward in Trade with Zydeco

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA- - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, today announced a trade with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The club has acquired Forward TJ Prexler from the Zydeco in exchange for future considerations.

Prexler, a skilled sharpshooting forward standing at 6'0" and weighing in at 170lbs, comes to Blue Ridge after a stellar junior career and standout collegiate career.

In 146 games (including playoffs) over three seasons of junior hockey in the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) with the Bellingham Blazers, the Coquitlam, BC, CAN native racked up a whopping 217 points (58 goals, 159 assists). He completed his final season of juniors with an astonishing 121 points (42 goals, 79 assists) and accrued 46 penalty minutes in just a 50 game campaign.

Prexler then spent five seasons of collegiate hockey at club hockey's highest level, skating in 142 games (including playoffs) for ACHA M1 Maryville University in St. Louis, MO. While with the Saints, Prexler potted 126 points (49 goals, 77 assists). Prexler earned conference rookie of the year honors his freshman season, served as the Saints' captain during his senior season, and was twice named an all-conference performer.

Prexler's professional career began this season with 5 games in two of Slovakia's top professional divisions before returning to North America to suit up in 3 games with the Zydeco. He will wear jersey number 19.

The Bobcats visit Baton Rouge this weekend and will be hosting a watch party/public skate for this Saturday's game at Hitachi Energy Arena from 7-11PM. Blue Ridge returns home for Mascot Mania (Fri 1/10) and Rebrand Night (Sat 1/11) against the Danbury Hat Tricks next weekend. Tickets are on sale now by visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or calling 276-335-2100.

