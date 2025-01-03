Power Plays, Milestones, and a Dominating Performance

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night, 7-3. The Black Bears had five different goal scorers, including Dakota Bohn's second-straight, two-goal night and Tyson Kirkby's 100th goal as a Black Bear. The Binghamton power play was able to produce four goals.

In the first trip to Michigan this season, the Black Bears got off to a quick start. Dakota Bohn was able to score on Binghamton's second power play opportunity of the night. Bohn's goal would be followed up by Tyson Kirkby's 100th goal as a Black Bear just three minutes later. The Prowlers would grab a late tally to get on the board, but after one period, the visitors led 2-1.

Binghamton would go on to the heavy lifting in the middle frame, separating themselves from their opponents. The Black Bears scored four goals in the second, three of which came on the man advantage. Chris Mott was able to deflect a shot from Dan Stone, in his first came back of the 15-day IR. CJ Stubbs continued his hot streak scoring on the special teams' sequence and Bohn would tally his second goal of the night. Austin Thompson would cap off the period with his first of the night. At the end of two, Binghamton led 6-1.

Port Huron was able to make it interesting in the third. They were able to sneak two goals in the first six minutes, but Nolan Egbert would stand tall for the rest of the period, as the Black Bears picked up their league-leading 21st win of the season. Thompson added the final goal with the empty netter. Black Bears win 7-3. Binghamton had nine skaters record a point, a four-point night from Bohn and Thompson and three-point games from Kirkby.

