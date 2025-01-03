Binghamton Power Play Dominates Port Huron

January 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After closing out 2024 with a 7-3 win, the Port Huron Prowlers took a 7-3 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears on home ice. Binghamton connected four times on the man advantage.

Dakota Bohn opened the scoring with a power-play goal just over eight minutes in as his floater found the back of the net through traffic. Three minutes later, Tyson Kirkby slipped home his league-leading 22nd of the season.

Port Huron got one back before the end of the frame as Brett Lockhart's wrister from the point found the twine through a maze of bodies.

Things went wrong for the Prowlers when the penalties piled up in the second. Christopher Mott, CJ Stubbs and Bohn scored power-play goals within a span of 2:27 to blow open a 5-1 lead. Austin Thompson got a four-on-four tally for good measure before the period expired. Port Huron gave up a season-high four goals in the frame.

"We got into penalty trouble in the second period, they made a couple of good plays and capitalized on it," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We were taking penalties, not because of officiating, but because we're not moving our feet."

The Prowlers fought back a bit in the third, getting early goals from Reggie Millette and Matt Graham but that's as close as they got. Thompson hit the empty net to seal it.

Lockhart finished with a goal and an assist for Port Huron and Valtteri Nousiainen made 27 saves in the loss.

Bohn had two goals and two assists for the second-straight game and Thompson matched that scoreline. Kirkby had three points while Stubbs and Daniel Stone each put up two. Nolan Egbert stopped 30 shots.

The teams rematch on January 4 with a 7:05 P.M. start scheduled at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

