Hat Tricks Pot Two Shorthanded Goals, Top Venom 4-2

March 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz had two goals in the first period, Frankie McClendon made a season-high 44 saves, and the Hat Tricks took down HC Venom, 4-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Sunday.

Ruiz scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for the Hat Tricks, who have logged points in 13 straight home games and lead the season series 9-2. The forward scored on the backhand at 10:59 and potted the second one shorthanded on his own rebound 7 ÃÂ½ minutes later, putting Danbury ahead 2-0. Ruiz tallied his fourth shorthanded goal of the season and has seven goals and four assists over his last seven outings.

HC Venom answered with a goal in the middle frame. Jonas Leas snuck into the slot and scored through traffic with 6:19 to go.

Gleb Bandurkin's takeaway on the boards turned into a rush and Chase Harwell buried a shorthanded goal, his fourth of the season, in the crease as the Hat Tricks took a 3-1 lead with 1:12 left in the second.

Check-from-behind and interference minors on HC Venom's Nathan Butler and Nikolai Salov in the third gave Danbury a chance at another insurance goal at four-on-three. Kyle Gonzalez sniped home a power play goal with 3:42 remaining as the Hat Tricks went ahead 4-1. The defenseman scored his first power play goal of the season and second in his career.

Danbury netted two shorthanded goals and has the second-most in the FPHL (10) behind Binghamton (14). Its penalty kill remained sterling, delivering in all seven opportunities, and is 60-for-65 (92.3%) over the last 13 games.

McClendon stopped 44 shots, the most since Jan. 11, 2024, as a Carolina Thunderbirds goaltender. The ninth-year goaltender improved to 7-1-1 and has won in five straight starts.

Up next, Danbury plays at Watertown on Thursday to start a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

