Prowlers Nab Extra Point in Shootout vs Athens

March 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers came back to defeat the Athens Rock Lobsters 3-2 in a shootout. Austin Fetterly scored the only goal in the shootout and Reid Cooper stopped all three Lobsters shooters to seal it.

"It wasn't a perfect game, I thought it was just okay," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "More importantly, that's how we win. We battled, guys competed and gave up their bodies"

Port Huron grabbed the first goal early as Lukas Lacny stepped over the Athens blue line and sent a wrist shot to the net from the board less than two minutes in. William Lavalliere waved at it with his glove before it caught the twine.

Midway through the period, Ludwig Thellström hit the crossbar and on the ensuing counterattack, Garrett Milan got to the slot and slipped the tying goal five hole.

Power plays became a factor in the second. The Lobsters got a five-on-three and just before it expired, the puck pinballed around in front of Cooper's crease. It was tapped to Orca Wiesblatt who stuffed it in at the side of the post to give Athens a 2-1 lead.

In the third, it was the Prowlers turn on the power play. A pinballing puck found Lacny on the back side and he lifted it home to tie things up.

In overtime, the Lobsters got a chance on the power play in overtime but Port Huron blocked multiple shots to get it to a shootout.

"I think we had a good plan for four-on-three," Paulin said. "But the plan goes out the window if you don't have great goaltending and guys that are willing to eat the puck. We put guys out there that were going to put their bodies on the line, they've proved that and they did it again."

Fetterly scored in the first round of the skills competition and Cooper stopped Shinkaruk, Gallant and Milan to seal it.

The game was the sixth-straight for the Prowlers decided by one goal. Matt Graham dished out a pair of assists and Cooper made 35 saves in the win.

Lavalliere stopped 28 shots and went 1-2 in the shootout.

The teams wrap up their weekends on Sunday, March 9 at 3:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.