Athens' Battle Back Comes Up Short
March 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
PORT HURON, MI - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-2 to the Port Huron Prowlers Sunday afternoon in McMorran Arena.
The visitors battled back from a deficit twice, starting in the first period after Alex Johnson opened the scoring 11:12 into the game.
Filip Virgili would answer for Athens in the second period, making his return from suspension with aplomb. The Swede shoveled a centering pass from Carter Shinkaruk past Valtteri Nousiainen.
Power-play goals became a part of the storyline in the middle 20 minutes, as Kayson Gallant netted his league-leading 12th power-play goal of the year after Matt Graham had a man-advantage tally of his own for the Prowlers.
The go-ahead goal was scored in the opening minutes of the third period, as the Rock Lobsters couldn't find their third equalizer after Braidan Simmons-Fischer's game winner.
The Rock Lobsters (33-8-3, 92 pts) continue their road trip against Baton Rouge, taking on the Zydeco in Raising Cane's Arena for a two-game set. The series starts on Friday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m..
