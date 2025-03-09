FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Give Zydeco the Blues, 3-2

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves and Zydeco met up for the final time at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this afternoon. With Baton Rouge still in the playoff hunt and the Sea Wolves trying to find positives out of a tough season. After winning in a shootout Saturday night the Sea Wolves were looking to win a weekend series for the first time this season.

Each team saw time on the power play but it was a shorthanded goal that started the action as Scott Sharrock stole the puck and rushed down the ice able to beat Richie Parent for the first goal of the game at 11:27 of the first period. The Sea Wolves found their own scoring touch 2:50 later as Philip Wong tipped a Sam Turner shot behind Bailey Stephens to tie things up at 1-1.

Despite a lot of back and forth it came down to another special teams play as Brodie Thornton found the back of the net on a power play 19:10 into the second period to make it 2-1 Zydeco.

Just like last night Ross Bartlett tied the game early in the third period as just 34 seconds in Bartlett went streaking past defenders and buried it past Stephens to tie the game at 2-2. Late in the third,13:58, Maxwell Barrington recorded his first goal with the Sea Wolves to give Mississippi the lead and eventual win.

Parent stopped 31 of 33 in the win his second with the Sea Wolves.

Mississippi returns home for a three in three with the Dashers of Danville next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office.

HC VENOM at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Pot Two Shorthanded Goals, Top Venom 4-2

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz had two goals in the first period, Frankie McClendon made a season-high 44 saves, and the Hat Tricks took down HC Venom, 4-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Sunday.

Ruiz scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for the Hat Tricks, who have logged points in 13 straight home games and lead the season series 9-2. The forward scored on the backhand at 10:59 and potted the second one shorthanded on his own rebound 7 ÃÂ½ minutes later, putting Danbury ahead 2-0. Ruiz tallied his fourth shorthanded goal of the season and has seven goals and four assists over his last seven outings.

HC Venom answered with a goal in the middle frame. Jonas Leas snuck into the slot and scored through traffic with 6:19 to go.

Gleb Bandurkin's takeaway on the boards turned into a rush and Chase Harwell buried a shorthanded goal, his fourth of the season, in the crease as the Hat Tricks took a 3-1 lead with 1:12 left in the second.

Check-from-behind and interference minors on HC Venom's Nathan Butler and Nikolai Salov in the third gave Danbury a chance at another insurance goal at four-on-three. Kyle Gonzalez sniped home a power play goal with 3:42 remaining as the Hat Tricks went ahead 4-1. The defenseman scored his first power play goal of the season and second in his career.

Danbury netted two shorthanded goals and has the second-most in the FPHL (10) behind Binghamton (14). Its penalty kill remained sterling, delivering in all seven opportunities, and is 60-for-65 (92.3%) over the last 13 games.

McClendon stopped 44 shots, the most since Jan. 11, 2024, as a Carolina Thunderbirds goaltender. The ninth-year goaltender improved to 7-1-1 and has won in five straight starts.

Up next, Danbury plays at Watertown on Thursday to start a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Fight Past Lobsters to Earn Weekend Sweep

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers completed a two-game series sweep of the Athens Rock Lobsters to close out their three-in-three with eight of a possible nine points. Braidan Simmons-Fischer's first pro goal was the game winner in the 3-2 Prowlers win.

"There was toughness throughout the lineup, the effort, energy and intensity," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "Everybody is tired on a Sunday, both teams, and you saw today who had the legs, who had the energy, who had the will in the third period."

Alex Johnson opened the scoring for Port Huron midway through the first as he wristed a shot past Josh Rosenzweig's blocker from the left-wing circle.

A couple of minutes later, we got our first dust-ups of the afternoon and two players aside were escorted to the penalty boxes. Off the ensuing faceoff, Matt Graham and Malik Johnson fought and more penalties were handed out beyond that. Johnson was ejected from the game as the parade to the sin bins continued.

Filip Virgili got a chance at a penalty shot but Valtteri Nousiainen turned him away.

In the period's final seconds 6' 7" Simmons-Fischer squared off with 6' 6" Kyle Pow.

Athens got even just over a minute into the middle frame when Filip Virgili scored in his first game back from suspension. A few minutes later, Matt Graham poked in a loose puck at the crease to put the Prowlers back ahead with a power-play tally. Kayson Gallant responded with a man advantage goal of his own to make it 2-2 heading into the third.

The second wasn't without fisticuffs as Alex Johnson and Carter Shinkaruk dropped the mitts.

Things settled down in the third and Port Huron scored the only goal. Matt Graham found Simmons-Fischer jumping into the play down the right wing. His tally stood up as the game winner as the Prowlers played to a 3-2 final for the fifth-straight game and won their third straight.

"He's learning and he's growing very fast," Paulin said of Simmons-Fischer. "Obviously, he can contribute offensively but he's so valuable in the locker room. He plays an honest game, he plays hard and when we needed someone to answer, he did that."

Graham finished with a goal and an assist while Nousiainen made 28 saves.

Virgili had a goal and an assist and Rosenzweig stopped 31 shots.

The Prowlers grabbed eight of a possible nine points out of the weekend and return to the ice with a home and home against the Motor City Rockers on March 14 and 15. Tickets to the Saturday game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Athens' Battle Back Comes Up Short

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Port Huron, MI - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-2 to the Port Huron Prowlers Sunday afternoon in McMorran Arena.

The visitors battled back from a deficit twice, starting in the first period after Alex Johnson opened the scoring 11:12 into the game.

Filip Virgili would answer for Athens in the second period, making his return from suspension with aplomb. The Swede shoveled a centering pass from Carter Shinkaruk past Valtteri Nousiainen.

Power-play goals became a part of the storyline in the middle 20 minutes, as Kayson Gallant netted his league-leading 12th power-play goal of the year after Matt Graham had a man-advantage tally of his own for the Prowlers.

The go-ahead goal was scored in the opening minutes of the third period, as the Rock Lobsters couldn't find their third equalizer after Braidan Simmons-Fischer's game winner.

The Rock Lobsters (33-8-3, 92 pts) continue their road trip against Baton Rouge, taking on the Zydeco in Raising Cane's Arena for a two-game set. The series starts on Friday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m..

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Black Bears Clinch Empire Division, Beat Bobcats 4-1

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - In a heated season series finale between the Binghamton Black Bears and the Blue Ridge Bobcats, the defending champions got the one point they needed to clinch the Empire Division, plus a pair more in a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Josh Fletcher, Scott Ramaekers, Cameron Clark and Christopher Mott were the goal scorers for Binghamton.

Nick McHugh had the helper on the Bobcats only goal of the afternoon, picking the pocket of Nolan Egbert behind the net and hitting a wide open Hunter Godmere, who one timed home his second goal in as many nights and 7th of the season.

The Bobcats wrap up a 7-game homestand on Friday and Saturday night against HC Venom. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:30 with doors at Hitachi Energy Arena opening at 6:30. Tickets are available by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Watertown Erases Two Goal Deficit, Tops Motor City 4-3

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - Watertown had just a little more in the tank Sunday evening.

The Wolves scored the final three goals of the night to spoil a Sunday evening showdown with Motor City, taking the 4-3 decision.

Quinn Chevers got the scoring started in the first period, when he deflected a shot past Rocker goalie Rico Gonzalez for the only goal in the opening frame, putting Watertown up 1-0.

Motor City found some mojo in the middle period, when Jameson Milam feathered a shot that Chris Corgan deflected into the Watertown net, evening the score at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Mathias Tellstrom gave the Rockers the lead, burying a shot just after a Rockers powerplay expired, putting Motor City on top 2-1.

The Rockers went right back on the powerplay, this time it was Eli Rivers, netting his 22nd of the season to extend the lead to 3-1 Rockers.

That would be the end of the Motor City scoring.

Davide Gaeta got one back for the Wolves in the final minutes of the second period, putting the score at 3-2 Rockers after 40 minutes.

It wouldn't take long for Watertown to find the equalizer, just 2:36 into the third period, Carter Thorton found himself on the doorstep with the puck on his stick, and he wouldn't waste the chance, tying the game at three.

Both sides would get chances to find the go ahead goal, but on the powerplay, it was a likely hero for Watertown, when Trevor Lord fired a wrist shot from the point, banking it in off a Rocker stick to give the Wolves 4-3 lead, and ultimately the victory.

Motor City will look to bounce back next Friday, when they meet up with rival Port Huron at Big Boy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:35.

