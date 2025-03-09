Black Bears Clinch Empire Division, Beat Bobcats 4-1

March 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - In a heated season series finale between the Binghamton Black Bears and the Blue Ridge Bobcats, the defending champions got the one point they needed to clinch the Empire Division, plus a pair more in a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Josh Fletcher, Scott Ramaekers, Cameron Clark and Christopher Mott were the goal scorers for Binghamton.

Nick McHugh had the helper on the Bobcats only goal of the afternoon, picking the pocket of Nolan Egbert behind the net and hitting a wide open Hunter Godmere, who one timed home his second goal in as many nights and 7th of the season.

The Bobcats wrap up a 7-game homestand on Friday and Saturday night against HC Venom. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:30 with doors at Hitachi Energy Arena opening at 6:30. Tickets are available by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

