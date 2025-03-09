Bobcats Defeat Black Bears in Virginia

Wytheville, VA- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to the Blue Ridge Bobcats 5-2 on Saturday night. The lose marks just the fifth of the season, and first since January for Binghamton. The Bobcats win sets up a rubber-match on Sunday afternoon to determine who will win the season series.

Binghamton wasted no time getting on the board early on Saturday. Gavin Yates managed to score his third goal of the weekend, just 1:20 into the contest. Blue Ridge found a quick answer as they tied it up at 1-1 on their first power play of the night. The teams would go into the locker room even.

In the second, it was the Bobcats, scoring first and grabbing their first-ever lead over Binghamton. Tyson Kirby answered right back though, 36 seconds later. Binghamton managed to tie the game on the very next shift, but that would be their final tally of the night. The 'Cats found another go-ahead goal at 12:31 mark, and they did not look back from there.

They carried a one-goal into the locker room for the second intermission and managed to find two more goals in the third. A turnover in the Binghamton end proved costly as Blue Ridge was able to capitalize, and the Bobcats managed to grab an empty-net tally to cap of their first win over the Black Bears.

The Binghamton win-streak ends at 18 games, 10 higher than the previous record, also set earlier this season.

