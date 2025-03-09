Watertown Erases Two Goal Deficit, Tops Motor City 4-3

March 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - Watertown had just a little more in the tank Sunday evening.

The Wolves scored the final three goals of the night to spoil a Sunday evening showdown with Motor City, taking the 4-3 decision.

Quinn Chevers got the scoring started in the first period, when he deflected a shot past Rocker goalie Rico Gonzalez for the only goal in the opening frame, putting Watertown up 1-0.

Motor City found some mojo in the middle period, when Jameson Milam feathered a shot that Chris Corgan deflected into the Watertown net, evening the score at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Mathias Tellstrom gave the Rockers the lead, burying a shot just after a Rockers powerplay expired, putting Motor City on top 2-1.

The Rockers went right back on the powerplay, this time it was Eli Rivers, netting his 22nd of the season to extend the lead to 3-1 Rockers.

That would be the end of the Motor City scoring.

Davide Gaeta got one back for the Wolves in the final minutes of the second period, putting the score at 3-2 Rockers after 40 minutes.

It wouldn't take long for Watertown to find the equalizer, just 2:36 into the third period, Carter Thorton found himself on the doorstep with the puck on his stick, and he wouldn't waste the chance, tying the game at three.

Both sides would get chances to find the go ahead goal, but on the powerplay, it was a likely hero for Watertown, when Trevor Lord fired a wrist shot from the point, banking it in off a Rocker stick to give the Wolves 4-3 lead, and ultimately the victory.

Motor City will look to bounce back next Friday, when they meet up with rival Port Huron at Big Boy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:35.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.