Hat Tricks Host Port Huron Prowlers at 7:30 PM

February 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Former Danbury Titan Dalton Jay

Danbury, CT - After two weeks and five games on the road, the Danbury Hat Tricks return home to take on the Port Huron Prowlers at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7:30 PM.

This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams. Danbury enters the weekend in first place in the FPHL's Empire Division, at 28-6-5 for 82 points, leading the Binghamton Black Bears by just four points. The Port Huron Prowlers sit in third place in the FPHL's Continental Division, at 21-16-3. Danbury is 6-3-1 in the last ten games and has won two in a row going into the weekend.

Former Danbury Titan Dalton Jay leads the Prowlers in scoring with 25 goals, 29 assists, and 54 points.

Dustin Jesseau leads the Hat Tricks in scoring with 25 goals, 19 assists and 44 points in 26 games, leading the FPHL in goals per game and tied for the league lead in game winning goals (5).

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

