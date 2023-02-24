FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Falter in 3rd Period

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the third period of the Friday night contest to the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3. Binghamton outshot Carolina 44-30, but failed to score a goal in the third period.

The Black Bears got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Gavin Yates skated coast-to-coast and at the last second centered a pass to Mac Lewis just one minute into the game. Two minutes later, Nikita Ivashkin would score a goal that places him in the top 10 of all-time goal scorers in the 50 years of Binghamton Hockey. Plenty of penatlys in the first period, extended the period, and Carolina would get on the board thanks to the man-advantage. Captain, John Buttitta, scored on the powerplay and put Carolina on the board.

The second period, started much like the first. Binghamton scored a minute in thanks to Tyson Kirkby. Kirkby's 23rd of the season came after a penalty kill for the Black Bears. Binghamton lead 3-1, but that would be the final tally of the night for the home team. Carolina would score the next three goals. Josh Koepplinger at even strength and Blake Peavey would score short-handed to tie the game at 3-3. A much better period for the road squad.

The third period saw both teams trade chances but late in the game the ice was shifting in favor of the Thunderbirds. At 4-on-4, Koepplinger scored a 2-on-1 goal that proved to be the final score of the night as the Thunderbirds would defeat the Black Bears 4-3 on the road.

The same two teams will face off at 7:00p.m. and the final game of the series will take place on Sunday, at 3:00p.m.

CAVALIERE, KOEPPLINGER CARRY BIRDS OVER BLACK BEARS

by Brett Wiseman

Binghamton, NY -The marvelous goaltending at one end by Mario Cavaliere was aided by a clutch offensive effort from Josh Koepplinger at the other. Throw in Gus Ford breaking his own franchise record for points in a single season, and a triumphant 4-3 victory for the Carolina Thunderbirds over the Binghamton Black Bears.

In the first meeting of the season between two of the FPHLs top four teams, and a series many believe may be a preview of a potential Commissioner's Cup Final, it lived up to that hype and billing. A playoff-like atmosphere inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena served as the backdrop for a Friday night thriller.

This game simply had everything. Bruising physicality, stalwart netminding, displays of skill and speed. Coupled with a long penalty sheet and a longer list of hot tempers, this one was the instant classic everyone hoped for.

Cavaliere didn't earn a star, but more than deserved one. In his fifth straight victory between the pipes, Cavaliere stopped 41 of 44 Black Bear shots.

The Thunderbirds fought back from two separate 2-goal deficits. Koepplinger's first goal of the night, which he banked in off the glove of Riley McVeigh. Blake Peavey, the game's second star, followed just a minute and nineteen seconds later with a shorthanded breakaway tally to tie the game at 3 midway through the middle frame.

Cavaliere stood on his head down the stretch to keep the game tied, and Koepplinger sniper home a wrister short side on McVeigh late in the third for the game winning goal.

Carolina and Binghamton still have two more games to go from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on the weekend. Friday night at 7:05 and a Sunday matinee at 3:05.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Conway, Rockers Excel Against Elmira in 8-2 Win

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - It's been a long month since the Rockers had a multi-goal win, but that came to an end on Friday night at Big Boy Arena.

Motor City had a firm hand on the till the entire game on its way to an 8-2 win over the Elmira Mammoth.

The Rockers (20-12-6) jumped out to an early lead thanks to a five goal first period and never looked back.

With 14:13 left in the first period, Nick Magill-Diaz earned his first goal as a Rocker when he put away a centering pass from Declan Conway at the doorstep for a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later Jamie Milam earned his first of the season.

The puck was feathered from the Rockers end from Magill-Diaz to Tommy Cardinal. Cardinal offered a drop pass to Milam who fired a quick wrist shot for a 2-0 lead with 11:05 to play.

A minute later the Rockers added to the lead off the stick of Declan Conway.

Motor City carried the puck down on the stick of Fields who offered a pass to Connor Inger. Inger tried to get a shot off and flubbed the puck to Proudluck who poked at it as it passed the crease. As the puck was lifted into the air, Conway checked it into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Tim Perks entered Friday night with two goals on the year and he doubled his goal total in the span of four minutes.

Perks Carried the puck into the offensive zone and offered a centering pass that slipped through the five hole of Proudluck for a 4-0 lead with 7:39 to play. Proudluck was pulled after the goal for Harley White after the goal.

Perks increased the lead to 5-0 after a face-off win by Derek Makimaa. Perks fired a shot that ricocheted off the pad of White and into the net with 3:23 left in the first period.

The Rockers got the only goal in the second period off the stick of Elias Thompson who fired a shot from the near side boards for a 6-0 lead midway through the period for his third of the season.

Elmira (12-23-5) to its credit did not slink away.

Dalton Anderson earned his third short handed goal with 13:52 left in the third period after intercepting the puck at center ice and walking it in beating Trevor Babin one-on-one. Then seven minutes later Ricards Jelenskis cut into the deficit, 6-2, with his ninth of the year.

Conway though had more goals on his mind as he was able to get two more goals with 3:32 and 3:20 left in the third period for his first hat-trick as a Rocker. It was his first multi-goal game since Nov 23rd.

Motor City will face Elmira again on Saturday night at Big Boy Arena at 7pm. Kids get into the game for free if they wear their youth hockey sweaters as the team is celebrating Hockey Day in America.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Drop Shootout to River Dragons

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves clashed with the FPHL's top team on Friday night, falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Columbus River Dragons at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov did not waste time getting things started, as he barged in front of Christian Pavlas' net for a 1-0 Sea Wolves lead 4:42 into the game. The River Dragons replied six minutes later with a Jacob Kelly snipe on their first power play of the game.

On a counterattack, Mississippi took their second advantage on a first period buzzer beater off the stick of Sam Turner.

Columbus gained the upper hand in the second period, adding goals between Adam Vannelli and Jay Croop to jump ahead 3-2. Josh Pietrantonio, Cody Wickline and Cody Rodgers all picked up assists.

Yevdokimov found his second goal of the game from the side of the net after 85 seconds of period three. The teams kept the seesaw battle rolling, trading markers between the River Dragons' Kirk Underwood (7:52) and Matt Caranci of the Sea Wolves (13:12).

Friday's action needed a shootout to determine a winner. Mississippi's Turner, Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos were unable to solve Pavlas in the skills competition. In the third round, Paul Fregeau sealed the game-winner for the River Dragons.

Anthony D'Aloisio made his professional debut in net with the Sea Wolves and recorded 37 saves. Pavlas was named the winning goaltender after stopping 29 shots.

The Sea Wolves will have the remainder of the weekend off before returning to action this Wednesday, March 1 against the Binghamton Black Bears. The midweek tilt begins at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

RIVER DRAGONS DOWN SEA WOLVES IN SHOOTOUT 5-4

Fregeau Plays Shootout Hero With Goal in Third Round

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS - The Columbus River Dragons finally claimed a back-and-forth affair from the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-4 as Paul Fregeau scored the only goal in a shootout for the win.

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Columbus scored twice in the second period on goals by Adam Vannelli and Jay Croop to take a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. For Croop, the goal was his 41st point of the season tying a career high, and putting him at 199 FPHL points.

Then in the third, Yaroslav Yevdokimov notched his second of the game just 1:25 into the third period to tie the game again. Kirk Underwood pushed the River Dragons ahead at 7:52 but then Matt Caranci tied the game again to force overtime and then a shootout.

In the extra session Christian Pavlas (29 saves) earned the win by stopping all three shooters faced while Fregeau scored the only goal for Columbus.

The River Dragons are now off until next Friday and Saturday night when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 pm. Saturday night is NextGen night, and the River Dragons want your audition to be a part of the crew! Visit rdragons.com/nextgen to submit your audition today!

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Defeat Prowlers, 4-1

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT -After two weeks and five games on the road, the Danbury Hat Tricks returned home and rewarded their vocal fans with a 4-1 win over the Port Huron Prowlers.

Brian Wilson, fresh off an appearance in the American Hockey League for the Belleville Senators, took the ice and stopped 24 of 25 shots, including a special teams effort that made the biggest difference in the game.

Danbury jumped on the scoring first with Lucas DeBenedet opening the scoring on a power play 4:59 into the opening stanza following a Jason Diamond interference minor.

Port Huron responded with a power play goal of their own with Joseph Deveny doing the honors at the 11:18 mark of the second period.

From there, Danbury tilted the scales in their favor. John MacDonald restored the Hat Tricks lead with Danbury's second power play goal of the night at the 15:14 mark of the second. Mid-way through the third, Danbury took another minor penalty, specifically a Daniel Amesbury roughing minor. On the penalty kill, Jonny Ruiz sprung Michael Falanga for a breakaway. The East Haven, CT, native landed a shorthanded goal to cement the Hat Tricks lead. New Zealand native Jacob Ratcliffe landed one more goal for his first point as a Hat Trick and ended the scoring at 4-1.

Danick Rodrigue stopped 25 of 29 shots in the Port Huron net.

The teams complete their two-game series on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DELAWARE THUNDER

Wolves Dominate Thunder

by Jeff Heacock

Harrington, DE - The Thunder returned home from a long road trip and suffered a tough loss to the Watertown Wolves on Friday night 6-1.

The Thunder got on the board first with a breakaway goal by Austin Weber coming out of the penalty box for a 1-0 Delaware lead just over 8 minutes into the game. Just over a minute later, Watertown was able to tie the game on a goal by Fabian Lehner. The Wolves were able to take the lead late in the first period when Parker Moskal lit the lamp with about 2 minutes left.

Both goalies stood tall for most of the second period and the score was still 2-1 Watertown when Mathias Tellstrom stretched Watertown's lead to 2 late in the second period.

Watertown was able to score 2 shorthanded goals in less than 30 seconds midway through the third period to put the game away. A late goal by Charlie Pens, Jr. finished the scoring in a 6-1 Watertown Wolves win in Delaware.

Both teams will be back at it Saturday night when Delaware hosts its Cancer Awareness night.

