Prowlers Drop Series Opener in Danbury

The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their first game to the Hat Tricks this season 4-1 on Feb. 24 at Danbury Ice Arena. Four of the game's five goals were scored on special teams.

Lucas DeBendet opened the scoring with a power-play goal just five minutes into the first, capitalizing on a loose puck in front. That lead stood until the Prowlers responded in the second.

Alex Johnson's pass to the slot glanced off of Dan Chartrand's stick right to Joe Deveny who whipped home his 20th goal of the year. The tally also snapped a seven-game goal drought for Deveny.

The game didn't stay tied for long as John MacDonald picked the corner on a power play a few minutes later to restore the Danbury advantage heading into the third. He later added an assist and was the game's second star.

Port Huron had a man-advantage opportunity to tie the score but the puck got away and Michael Falanga went down on a breakaway and scored shorthanded to extend the lead to two. He was named the game's third star.

Jacob Ratcliffe added his first as a Hat Trick as insurance later in the frame.

Danick Rodrigue made 25 saves in a loss and saw a four-start personal win streak snapped.

Brian Wilson was the game's first star after a 24-save effort. Jarod Yau added two assists for Danbury.

These teams face off again on Feb. 25 with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

