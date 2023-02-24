Black Bears Lose, 4-3

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the third period of the Friday night contest to the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3. Binghamton outshot Carolina 44-30, but failed to score a goal in the third period.

The Black Bears got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Gavin Yates skated coast-to-coast and at the last second centered a pass to Mac Lewis just one minute into the game. Two minutes later, Nikita Ivashkin would score a goal that places him in the top 10 of all-time goal scorers in the 50 years of Binghamton Hockey. Plenty of penatlys in the first period, extended the period, and Carolina would get on the board thanks to the man-advantage.

Captain, John Buttitta, scored on the powerplay and put Carolina on the board.

The second period, started much like the first. Binghamton scored a minute in thanks to Tyson Kirkby. Kirkby's 23rd of the season came after a penalty kill for the Black Bears. Binghamton lead 3-1, but that would be the final tally of the night for the home team. Carolina would score the next three goals. Josh Koepplinger at even strength and Blake Peavey would score short-handed to tie the game at 3-3. A much better period for the road squad.

The third period saw both teams trade chances but late in the game the ice was shifting in favor of the Thunderbirds. At 4-on-4, Koepplinger scored a 2-on-1 goal that proved to be the final score of the night as the Thunderbirds would defeat the Black Bears 4-3 on the road.

The same two teams will face off at 7:00p.m. and the final game of the series will take place on Sunday, at 3:00p.m.

