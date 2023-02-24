Columbus Claims Shootout Win 5-4 over Sea Wolves

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons finally claimed a back-and-forth affair from the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-4 as Paul Fregeau scored the only goal in a shootout for the win.

Trailing 2-1 after the first period, Columbus scored twice in the second period on goals by Adam Vannelli and Jay Croop to take a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. For Croop, the goal was his 41st point of the season tying a career high, and putting him at 199 FPHL points.

Then in the third, Yaroslav Yevdokimov notched his second of the game just 1:25 into the third period to tie the game again. Kirk Underwood pushed the River Dragons ahead at 7:52 but then Matt Caranci tied the game again to force overtime and then a shootout.

In the extra session Christian Pavlas (29 saves) earned the win by stopping all three shooters faced while Fregeau scored the only goal for Columbus.

The River Dragons are now off until next Friday and Saturday night when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 pm. Saturday night is NextGen night, and the River Dragons want your audition to be a part of the crew! Visit rdragons.com/nextgen to submit your audition today!

