Sea Wolves Drop Shootout to River Dragons

February 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The (9-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves clashed with the FPHL's top team on Friday night, falling 5-4 in a shootout to the (30-6-3) Columbus River Dragons at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov did not waste time getting things started, as he barged in front of Christian Pavlas' net for a 1-0 Sea Wolves lead 4:42 into the game. The River Dragons replied six minutes later with a Jacob Kelly snipe on their first power play of the game.

On a counterattack, Mississippi took their second advantage on a first period buzzer beater off the stick of Sam Turner.

Columbus gained the upper hand in the second period, adding goals between Adam Vannelli and Jay Croop to jump ahead 3-2. Josh Pietrantonio, Cody Wickline and Cody Rodgers all picked up assists.

Yevdokimov found his second goal of the game from the side of the net after 85 seconds of period three. The teams kept the seesaw battle rolling, trading markers between the River Dragons' Kirk Underwood (7:52) and Matt Caranci of the Sea Wolves (13:12).

Friday's action needed a shootout to determine a winner. Mississippi's Turner, Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos were unable to solve Pavlas in the skills competition. In the third round, Paul Fregeau sealed the game-winner for the River Dragons.

Anthony D'Aloisio made his professional debut in net with the Sea Wolves and recorded 37 saves. Pavlas was named the winning goaltender after stopping 29 shots.

The Sea Wolves will have the remainder of the weekend off before returning to action this Wednesday, March 1 against the Binghamton Black Bears. The midweek tilt begins at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

