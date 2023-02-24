Danbury Hat Tricks Notch Special Teams Driven Win Over Prowlers

Danbury, CT- After two weeks and five games on the road, the Danbury Hat Tricks returned home rewarded their vocal fans with a 4-1 win over the Port Huron Prowlers.

Brian Wilson, fresh off an appearance in the American Hockey League for the Belleville Senators, took the ice and stopped 24 of 25 shots, including a special teams effort that made the biggest difference in the game.

Danbury jumped on the scoring first with Lucas DeBenedet opening the scoring on a power play 4:59 into the opening stanza following a Jason Diamond interference minor.

Port Huron responded with a power play goal of their own with Joseph Deveny doing the honors at the 11:18 mark of the second period.

From there, Danbury tilted the scales in their favor. John MacDonald restored the Hat Tricks lead with Danbury's second power play goal of the night at the 15:14 mark of the second. Mid-way through the third, Danbury took another minor penalty, specifically a Daniel Amesbury roughing minor. On the penalty kill, Jonny Ruiz sprung Michael Falanga for a breakaway. The East Haven, CT, native landed a shorthanded goal to cement the Hat Tricks lead. New Zealand native Jacob Ratcliffe landed one more goal for his first point as a Hat Trick and ended the scoring at 4-1.

Danick Rodrigue stopped 25 of 29 shots in the Port Huron net.

The teams complete their two-game series on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Youth Sports Night @ Danbury Arena on February 25th!

