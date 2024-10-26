Hat Tricks Dominate Venom, 9-3, in First-Ever Battle of 84
October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Despite falling behind 1-0 just 23 seconds into the first period, the Hat Tricks rattled off six unanswered goals to power past the Hudson Valley Venom in the first installment of the Battle of 84 on Saturday night. Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz's shorthanded goal, and first of the season, early in the second period started the Hat Tricks on a 6-0 stretch en route to a 9-3 victory. Danbury buried five power play goals on 11 chances and defenseman Chris Dusek and Reese Tamburo netted their first career goals. In his first start, Hat Tricks netminder Andrew LoRusso picked up his first professional win making 25 saves on 28 shots.
