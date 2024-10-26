Prowlers Get Late Goal But Fall in OT

The Port Huron Prowlers got a late tying goal from Daniel Chartrand but lost a back-and-forth overtime thriller 5-4 in Binghamton. Kyle Stephan was the hero as the Black Bears won beyond regulation for the second time in as many nights.

Austin Thompson started the scoring to continue his torrid start to the season under two minutes in. The goal was his team-high fifth of the season. The Port Huron power play responded later in the period as Alex Johnson caught a seam pass from Matt Graham and sent it upstairs for his 100th in the FPHL. He's also on a three-game goal streak.

Early in the second, the Prowlers grabbed a lead for the first time this season as Daniel Chartrand tipped home a drive from Ludwig Thellström for another power-play strike. With less than three minutes left in the period, Cameron Clark stole the puck behind the net and scored a wraparound to knot things back up at two.

With Port Huron on the man advantage in the final minute of the frame, Graham found Lukas Lacny in front for a tap in but 20 seconds later, Blake Tosto power to the net and slid the puck home for another level score.

It stayed tied until late in the period when the puck pinballed to the blue paint and Thompson shoved in his second tally of the night. The Prowlers had to kill off a penalty with under five minutes to play and just as it expired, Chartrand stripped Camron Cervone of the puck in the Black Bear's slot and beat Nolan Egbert to send the game to overtime.

Two minutes into the extra session, Binghamton got an odd-man rush and Jesse Anderson floated a back-door feed to Stephan who went top shelf to end the game.

Chartrand was the third star with two goals while Johnson contributed a goal and an assist and Graham dished out two helpers. Valtteri Nousiainen made 29 saves.

Anderson led the Black Bears with three assists while Stephan, Tosto and Clark had a goal and an assist each. Thompson finished with two tallies and Tyson Kirkby picked up two helpers to extend his league lead in that category to 10 on the season. Egbert got his first win of the year with a 16-save performance.

The Prowlers return to Michigan for a home-and-home to open up November and Friday's game is Military Appreciation Night at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

