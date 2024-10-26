Sea Wolves Battle Back, But Lose in Shootout 4-3

October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves hosted the Baton Rouge Zydeco on their home open for the 2024-2025 season on 10/26/24. The Zydeco got on the board early on a Power Play goal after a double minor by Matt Stoia for unsportsmanlike conduct. The goal was scored at 7:36 into the first by #13 Shane Haggerty and assisted by #9 Gehrig Lindberg and #23 Jackson Bond.

The second period saw more action with a combined 32 shots, however, only one goal was created off of those aforementioned shots. That goal belongs to #10 Dmitri Kuznetsov at 14:50, who returned to Mississippi for his first game since he has been traded. The assists from the game belonged to #71 Narek Aleksanyan and #4 Roy Namiki.

The tides seemed to have changed as we entered the third period. After a holding call that soon turned into a double minor after a unsportsmanlike conduct was called on #96 Tyler Larwood, #25 Dalton Anderson capitalized on it with a goal at 8:27. Assist was by #96 Keller Blake. The Baton Rouge Zydeco would attack a while later at 11:13 after they killed off a penalty called on #96 Tyler Larwood, who would also coincidentally score the goal with assist by #71 Narek Aleksanayan. The Sea Wolves would lead a late attack after pulling the goalie with two goals. First goal coming at 18:36 by #23 Don Carter Jr. with #10 Phillip Wong grabbing the assist. The second goal coming at 19:26 when #86 Chuck Costello got a shot from the blue line to tie the game and #96 Blake Keller grabbing the assist.

After a scoreless overtime ended it would go to overtime with neither #25 Dalton Anderson, #26 Brendan Hussey, or #23 Don Carter Jr able to get a goal. However, one of two of the Baton Rouge shooters would find the net. #10 Dmitri Kuznetsov able to find the back while #34 Jake Cox not able to. However, the Zydeco would end up winning the shootout 1-0.

The goalies were hot tonight for both teams. #1 Colgan Brendan had 37 shots against and had only 3 goals against with 34 saves. His save percentage was .919 while being perfect during the shootout. On the other side of the ice, #35 Gregory Hussey had 32 shots against while saving 29 of them and having only 3 goals against. His save percentage was .906 and went 1/2 for the shootout.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves will finally face an opponent other than the Zydeco as they go to Columbus to start a long road trip on Friday November 1st. They won't return home until Saturday November 16th went they face off against the Zydeco again.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.