Bobcats Bitten by Bad Bounces in 5-1 Loss to Carolina

October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats were bitten by a slew of bad bounces and unfortunate events in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Thunderbirds on Slap Shot Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Tristan Simm scored his second goal as a Bobcat within the final five minutes of the first period to tie the game, but Carolina responded with four unanswered in the final 40 plus minutes.

The two teams meet again Friday night in Winston-Salem at 7:35 PM. Coverage on BobcatsTV and WCGX The Cat begins at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.