Bobcats Bitten by Bad Bounces in 5-1 Loss to Carolina
October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats were bitten by a slew of bad bounces and unfortunate events in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Thunderbirds on Slap Shot Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.
Tristan Simm scored his second goal as a Bobcat within the final five minutes of the first period to tie the game, but Carolina responded with four unanswered in the final 40 plus minutes.
The two teams meet again Friday night in Winston-Salem at 7:35 PM. Coverage on BobcatsTV and WCGX The Cat begins at 7:05.
