Black Bears Down Prowlers in Fiery OT Thriller

October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Black Bears crossed paths with a division rival as the Port Huron Prowlers came to town for a Saturday night matchup. This would be the first meeting between the two, as the Prowlers made the trip to the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena in which Binghamton would skate away with the 5-4 final in OT.

The first period saw some fireworks as both teams came out with an emphasis on physicality. Austin Thompson would get Binghamton on the board early as he threw a puck off a defender in front giving Binghamton the first lead of the game. Alex Johnson responded on the two-man advantage locking the game up at 1 where it would stand going to the locker room.

The second period saw more of the same as both teams had time on the power play. Dan Chartrand was the first benefactor as he scored to give Port Huron a 2-1 lead. Cam Clark coming off his heroics last night was able to tie the game unassisted as he stole and deposited a puck into the Port Huron goal. The period would end with some quick action as Lukas Lacny scored in the final minutes restoring Port Huron's lead; where seconds later Blake Tosto responded as the two teams once again skated off to the locker room tied.

The third period was a tight affair until Auston Thompson broke the tie with his second of the game. The Black Bears seemed destined to walk away with a 4-3 victory but Dan Chartrand had other ideas as his second of the game knotted the score up and sent the game to overtime.

Overtime saw the home team leave with the victory as Kyle Stephan finished a beautiful feed from Jesse Anderson sending the Binghamton faithful home happy. Nolan Egbert stood tall as he stopped 16 of the 20 shots he saw. His counterpart Valtteri Nousiainen was also strong turning away 29 of the 34 shots asked of him. Binghamton gets their second overtime and fourth win in a row. The Black Bears are back in action Friday as they meet the Hudson Valley Venom on the road.

