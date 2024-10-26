Zydeco Get Back in the Win Column

October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

There are some things that are bigger than sports.

With 4:25 remaining in the game, Nick Ketola, defenseman for the Baton Rouge Zydeco, was the recipient of an open ice hit from Carter Eha that sent Ketola hard to the ice. Ketola seemed to lose conscious for a moment or two before regaining consciousness.

Paramedics arrived to help Zydeco Athletic Trainer Julie LaCour as she tended to Ketola who stayed on the ice for nearly 20 minutes. Ketola was stretchered off by paramedics and seemed to be moving his hands and feet.

The game was officially called by the FPHL, the Zydeco win this game 3-0 and improve to 2-1-0-1.

Breandan Colgan earns a 21 save shutout and his first win as a Zydeco. Brodie Thornton, Tyler Larwood and Matthew Gordon scored for Baton Rouge.

These two teams meet up again tomorrow night in Mississippi at 6:05pm CT.

As soon as we have updates on the status of Nick Ketola, we will share them.

