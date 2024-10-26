Crushing Dashers

October 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Danville, Ill. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fired themselves back into the win column with a 7-2 victory against Dashers Hockey in David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday night.

The matchup started with a frenzy, with the Rock Lobsters scoring three goals in a 2:11 interval. Orca Wiesblatt batted a backhander into the back of the net on a rebound from a Carter Shinkaruk shot. Filip Virgili then shoveled in a loose puck behind him from the crease past Dasher goaltender Parker Rutherford. Garrett Milan painted the punctuation on this spell with a slap shot from the high slot to make it 3-0.

The bleeding didn't stop for the Dashers in the second period, as Wiesblatt tallied his second after following up a shorthanded slapper from Milan with a tap-in goal.

Kayson Gallant insured that he would end the weekend as the current goal king of the FPHL, scoring his seventh of the year on a one timer to give Athens a 5-0 lead at the 9:22 mark of the 2nd period.

Some penalty trouble from the Dashers gave the Rock Lobsters an opportunity to twist the knife with back-to-back power-play goals from Malik Johnson and Chris Hunt.

The Dashers were the only team to score in the third period, but a pair of tallies did nothing to erase the heavy deficit.

The Rock Lobsters (5-1-0, 14 pts) return to Monroe, La. to face off against the Monroe Moccasins for a two-game set that begins Halloween night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

