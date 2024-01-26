Hat Tricks Announce Danbury Hockey Alumni Night

January 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the 4th Annual Danbury Hockey Alumni Night on Saturday, March 9 when the Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m.

The City of Danbury has had a tremendous professional hockey history, starting with the Danbury Trashers in the 2004-05 season and continuing through the years with the Mad Hatters, Whalers, Titans and Hat Tricks.

On this night, invitations are extended to former players, front office and staff from each of those teams to join the Hat Tricks for our Alumni Night and participate in the festivities.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.