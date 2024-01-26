Hat Tricks Announce Danbury Hockey Alumni Night
January 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the 4th Annual Danbury Hockey Alumni Night on Saturday, March 9 when the Hat Tricks host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m.
The City of Danbury has had a tremendous professional hockey history, starting with the Danbury Trashers in the 2004-05 season and continuing through the years with the Mad Hatters, Whalers, Titans and Hat Tricks.
On this night, invitations are extended to former players, front office and staff from each of those teams to join the Hat Tricks for our Alumni Night and participate in the festivities.
