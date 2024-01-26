Prowlers Survive Sharks 3-2

Elmira, NY -The Port Huron Prowlers held on for a 3-2 win over the Elmira River Sharks on Thursday, Jan. 25 at First Arena in Elmira, NY. The Prowlers have now won five of their last six games.

The scoring didn't begin until the second when Port Huron got a power play and Mitch Jones wired a one-timer to the top corner for his seventh of the season and sixth on the man advantage.

Two minutes later, Mark Pozsar floated a shot through traffic that beat Tucker Tynan to tie the score at one.

Jones struck again a few minutes later when Alex Johnson found him with space to the net. Jones let a low wrist shot go that went post-and-in past Sammy Bernard to make it 2-1 heading into the third.

The score held until, with under four minutes to go and Elmira pushing, Johnson started a counter attack and picked the corner over Bernard's stick to give the Prowlers some insurance. It proved important as Darius Davidson put home a power-play tally to make it a one-goal game but a penalty by Frank Trazzera seconds later effectively ended the comeback.

Johnson led the way with a three-point night while Jones' two goals made him the game's first star. Tynan made 32 saves and picked up his fourth-straight win.

Elijah Wilson had two assists while Bernard made 35 saves.

They do it again on Jan. 26 at 7:05 P.M. and the game will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

