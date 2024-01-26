Black Bears Survive Late Push by Wolves

Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-3 on Friday night, securing their second-straight win. Jesse Anderson recorded his first multi-goal game of the season, scoring at even strength and on the power play.

It didn't take long for the Black Bears to get on the board. Captain Tyson Kirkby scored the game's first goal with a bank shot off the goaltender, from below the goal line. With his goal just 49 seconds in, Kirkby becomes the first Binghamton player this season to record 20 goals. His former teammate Aleks Gamzatov would tie the game up at 1-1 with a power play tip. Then, Jesse Anderson answered the Wolves goal with one of his own, scoring on a breakaway. Binghamton led 2-1 after the opening period.

In the second, Binghamton bombarded Watertown with 19 shots on goal, scoring two of them.

Connor Smith scored on the power play to make it 3-1, and Anderson followed not too far behind grabbing his second of the night. Late in the period, Binghamton managed to kill off a 5-3 and escape the frame up 4-1.

Watertown was able to claw back into the game scoring a early power play goal in the third. Then Justin Schmit scored his first of the season, inching Watertown just a bit closer to a tie-game. Good defense from the Black Bears in the final five minutes was enough to propel the visiting team to victory. Austin Thompson scored the final tally of the night in the vacated net, as the Black Bears win 5-3.

