Bobcats Make Moves Ahead of Motor City Series

FRASER, MI - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced a pair of roster moves ahead of this weekend's 3-in-3 series against the Motor City Rockers. The team has signed defenseman Brandon Contratto and activated forward Justin Daly.

Contratto brings scoring prowess and a wealth of veteran experience to the group of Blue Ridge blueliners. In 179 career FPHL games spanning 10 seasons, the 33-year-old native of West Bloomfield, MI has notched a whopping 191 career points (47 goals, 144 assists).

Justin Daly's return will add to a steadily improving Bobcats offense, having netted 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in 14 games so far this season.

