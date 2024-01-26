Bobcats Outshoot Rockers, Fall 4-1

FRASER, MI - For the second straight meeting between the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Motor City Rockers, Trevor Babin made all the difference. Despite outshooting the Rockers 32-26, Babin carried Motor City to a 4-1 victory.

Scott Coash earned his 100th career point, scoring the first of the Rockers four goals.

Justin Daly's return to the Bobcats lineup was a good one, as was Brandon Contratto's Blue Ridge debut. Trailing 2-0 in the final two minutes of the second period, Contratto unleashed a howitzer from the blue line that Daly deflected past Babin for his 8th goal in 15 games. Contratto's first assist as a Bobcat was his 180th career FPHL point.

Declan Conway answered with just 10 seconds left in the middle frame to restore the Rockers two-goal lead, from with they never looked back, adding an empty netter to seal a 4-1 win.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night at 7:05.

