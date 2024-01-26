Weyrick Stops 46 Shots To Lead Sea Wolves To 5-1 Win Over Carolina

January 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS -Blake Weyrick turned in a dominant, 47-save performance for the Mississippi Sea Wolves (12-4-1-15) in a 5-1 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds (15-6-1-7) at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday night. With the win, the Sea Wolves notched their second win in three games against the Thunderbirds in the season series.

Yianni Liarokos started the scoring with a short-handed goal under three minutes into the first period, giving Mississippi a 1-0 lead. The goal was the Sea Wolves' 10th short-handed goal of the year, the most in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Weyrick also turned aside 16 shots in the opening frame.

In the second, Philip Wong doubled Mississippi's lead halfway through the second. Matt Stoia and Yianni Liarokos both cashed in with power-play goals late in the period. Jon Buttia tallied the only goal of the night for Carolina on the power play, making it 4-1 after two.

Jackson Bond then netted an empty-net goal with under 90 seconds remaining, giving Mississippi a commanding 5-1 lead. Liarakos earned first-star honors after two goals and an assist, Blake Weyrick took home second start and Philip Wong earned third-star honors.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday night for the series finale against the Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with Mardi Gras in the Wolves Den, complete with specialty jerseys and a Mardi Gras parade on the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.